Liverpool 3-2 West Ham: hammers must cut out individual errors - David Moyes

BBC Sport Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
West Ham boss David Moyes says his side must "cut out" individual mistakes if they are to start picking up points, after the Hammers lost 3-2 to Liverpool at Anfield.
News video: Moyes: We did a lot right

Moyes: We did a lot right 02:50

 David Moyes said he was disappointed West Ham couldn't hang on to the lead in their 3-2 defeat at Liverpool.

Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham [Video]Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said his side lost patience in their hard fought home victory against West Ham. Klopp was thrilled that his side had equalled Manchester City’s record of 18 successive..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published

'West Ham have no self-belief' [Video]'West Ham have no self-belief'

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher take a look at West Ham's final 12 games of the Premier League season and assess whether the Hammers will have enough to fight off relegation.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:51Published


Man City 2-0 West Ham: Hammers tried to make it hard for City - David Moyes

West Ham boss David Moyes feels his side tried to make it hard for Man City but admits the level of opposition was too high as the Hammers fell to a 2-0 defeat...
BBC Sport

Balbuena returns, Antonio replaces Haller - West Ham predicted lineup vs Man City

David Moyes has an almost fully clean bill of health to choose from when he picks his team for the Hammers trip to the Etihad on Wednesday
Football.london Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFootball FanCastTeam Talk

