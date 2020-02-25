Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tagovailoa expects medical clearance March 9

Tagovailoa expects medical clearance March 9

ESPN Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expects to be medically cleared March 9 after suffering a hip injury last season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnnyM62447279

Johnny McMahon RT @MySportsUpdate: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa says he expects to have full medical clearance by March 9 and he should be a full-go for his… 3 hours ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Tagovailoa expects medical clearance March 9 https://t.co/sE089f8bxZ 6 hours ago

sportsology

sportsology RT @beINSPORTSUSA: "After March 9, when I get clearance from my doctors, it's full go up until my pro day." https://t.co/qB8mSxM40I 6 hours ago

PostSports

Post Sports Tagovailoa, who is working his way back from hip surgery in November, said he anticipates receiving medical clearan… https://t.co/f6R3uOgUnv 7 hours ago

beINSPORTSUSA

beIN SPORTS USA "After March 9, when I get clearance from my doctors, it's full go up until my pro day." https://t.co/qB8mSxM40I 7 hours ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Tua Tagovailoa expects medical clearance March 9 – ESPN https://t.co/ExxY5hUIFp https://t.co/TFQwMzEfQN 9 hours ago

bmcnally14

Brian McNally TuaMania began today when the Alabama QB spoke at the NFL Combine. Our @JPFinlayNBCS explains why that's a VERY goo… https://t.co/tD2PtVnksZ 10 hours ago

dcbigoso

Anthony YAH RT @NBCSRedskins: Great news for the Redskins. https://t.co/MfvxWn5pgT 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.