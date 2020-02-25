Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expects to be medically cleared March 9 after suffering a hip injury last season.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Johnny McMahon RT @MySportsUpdate: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa says he expects to have full medical clearance by March 9 and he should be a full-go for his… 3 hours ago Micheal Soriano Tagovailoa expects medical clearance March 9 https://t.co/sE089f8bxZ 6 hours ago sportsology RT @beINSPORTSUSA: "After March 9, when I get clearance from my doctors, it's full go up until my pro day." https://t.co/qB8mSxM40I 6 hours ago Post Sports Tagovailoa, who is working his way back from hip surgery in November, said he anticipates receiving medical clearan… https://t.co/f6R3uOgUnv 7 hours ago beIN SPORTS USA "After March 9, when I get clearance from my doctors, it's full go up until my pro day." https://t.co/qB8mSxM40I 7 hours ago VIPortal INC Tua Tagovailoa expects medical clearance March 9 – ESPN https://t.co/ExxY5hUIFp https://t.co/TFQwMzEfQN 9 hours ago Brian McNally TuaMania began today when the Alabama QB spoke at the NFL Combine. Our @JPFinlayNBCS explains why that's a VERY goo… https://t.co/tD2PtVnksZ 10 hours ago Anthony YAH RT @NBCSRedskins: Great news for the Redskins. https://t.co/MfvxWn5pgT 10 hours ago