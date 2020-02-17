Colin Cowherd: Zion Williamson is not the next LeBron James — ‘LeBron is bigger than the league he plays in’

Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd in studio to talk some NBA. Hear why Ric would rather build a team around Ja Morant than Zion Williamson.

Colin Cowherd credits LeBron James for reinvigorating the NBA All-Star Game Last night's NBA All-Star game was a thriller and many think it was much better than it was in previous years. Hear why Colin Cowherd attributes that to LeBron...

FOX Sports 1 week ago



