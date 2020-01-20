Global  

Cricket: Black Caps ace Neil Wagner has no regrets after baby's arrival left him sidelined from historic test victory

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Cricket: Black Caps ace Neil Wagner has no regrets after baby's arrival left him sidelined from historic test victoryThe first nappies have been changed and the sleeping patterns adjusted, and now Neil Wagner is back with the Black Caps.Not that he was ever far away.Wagner missed the Black Caps' first-test victory over India due to the birth...
