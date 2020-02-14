Global  

Barcelona Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen Yells At Nelson Semedo And Shows Liverpool Lesson Has Been Learnt (Video)

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
There won’t be many football fans who don’t remember how Liverpool scored the fourth goal in their incredible Champions League comeback against Barcelona last season. Here’s goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen making sure history didn’t repeat itself in injury time against Napoli on Tuesday. Stegen shouting at semedo to look out for corner taken quickly looool […]

