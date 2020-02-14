Barcelona Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen Yells At Nelson Semedo And Shows Liverpool Lesson Has Been Learnt (Video) Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

There won’t be many football fans who don’t remember how Liverpool scored the fourth goal in their incredible Champions League comeback against Barcelona last season. Here’s goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen making sure history didn’t repeat itself in injury time against Napoli on Tuesday. Stegen shouting at semedo to look out for corner taken quickly looool […]



