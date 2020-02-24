Global  

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City: Gabriel Jesus & Kevin de Bruyne give City win in first leg

BBC Sport Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne score late goals as Manchester City fight back to beat Real Madrid 2-1 and take control of their Champions League last-16 tie.
News video: Real Madrid vs Man City predicted on FIFA 20!

Real Madrid vs Man City predicted on FIFA 20! 03:54

 Real Madrid vs Man City predicted on FIFA 20!

Air travelers urged to get Real ID ahead of October deadline [Video]Air travelers urged to get Real ID ahead of October deadline

The Oct. 1 deadline for Real ID is fast approaching, and officials are urging air travelers to get the enhanced ID.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:27Published

Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview [Video]Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview

In-depth preview of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola described the hosts as the 'kings' of the competition - a trophy City have yet to win

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published


Man City boss Pep Guardiola explains decision to leave out Sergio Aguero vs Real Madrid

Man City boss Pep Guardiola explains decision to leave out Sergio Aguero vs Real MadridManchester City boss Pep Guardiola started Gabriel Jesus ahead of Sergio Aguero in their Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid
Daily Star Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriatalkSPORTNews24BBC News

The lowdown on Spanish giants Real Madrid ahead of Manchester City clash

Manchester City’s Champions League challenge resumes as they face Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.
Belfast Telegraph

BigDeporte

El Big Picture del Deporte #ChampionsLeague #Champions Manchester City vs. Real Madrid score: De Bruyne, Jesus fire Guardiola's Man City to… https://t.co/A7OUfQNOlf 3 seconds ago

standardsport

Standard Sport 😲 "Even the players don’t really know what we need to do until the game starts!" Guardiola tactics surprised Manch… https://t.co/DjPkM9GtBC 4 seconds ago

SatMusic_Sports

Saturday Music Three things we learned from Real Madrid 1 Manchester City 2 https://t.co/C2BwIqCmJI via @CapitalFMKenya… https://t.co/G6QhJ5J43N 4 seconds ago

damilare198

@Yoruba_boy RT @Robertonical: Real Madrid's 2nd half tactics vs Manchester City || Surpassed Pep's Barcelona? https://t.co/hlytc1VmAQ 5 seconds ago

GuyMart18966098

Lil GY🕗 RT @Footballogue: [#LDC🏆] REAL MADRID🇪🇸 1-2 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿MANCHESTER CITY ⏱ FIN DU MATCH ! ⚽ Isco ⚽ Jesus ⚽ De B… 9 seconds ago

SimplyCity

༺Mcfc༻ RT @OptaJoe: 2 - Manchester City are just the second side to beat Real Madrid away from home in the Champions League despite conceding the… 14 seconds ago

leoforst10

DZATA🦁 RT @_MrPatryk: Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City Barcelona fans to Madrid #RMAMCI https://t.co/6VZB19g4TY 15 seconds ago

ya_varley

Fr. Clint Power @TheThomasCowin @ianw082 @maxrushden It was always his dream to referee a last 16 champions league tie between Manc… https://t.co/EL2pvDrXIH 24 seconds ago

