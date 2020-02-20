Smriti Mandhana: Shafali Verma has been a huge positive

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

She has been the backbone of Indian women's cricket team's batting but swashbuckling India opener Smriti Mandhana is delighted that teen prodigy Shafali Verma is stealing her thunder at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup as it takes the pressure off her. Mandhana, 23, who has been a key player for the Indian team in the last...


