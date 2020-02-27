Global  

Doncic, Porzingis power Mavericks by slumping Spurs, 109-103

FOX Sports Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Doncic, Porzingis power Mavericks by slumping Spurs, 109-103Doncic had his 13th triple-double of the season, giving him 21 for his career to tie Jason Kidd for Dallas' franchise record.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Luka Doncic had 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 points and 12 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks powered...
Seattle Times

