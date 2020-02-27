Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Isaiah Simmons' versatility is huge asset in NFL draft, but Clemson star's fit leaves questions

Isaiah Simmons' versatility is huge asset in NFL draft, but Clemson star's fit leaves questions

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Isaiah Simmons has drawn rave reviews for his ability to handle a number of different defensive tasks. But where will he settle in at the NFL level?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Combine Journal: Versatility makes Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons a coveted prospect

Isaiah Simmons is unlikely to be available when the Broncos select 15th in April’s draft, which is too bad because he could be the type of versatile player to...
Denver Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.