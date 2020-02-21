Global  

CL: Pep Guardiola satisfied after Manchester City beat Real Madrid 2-1

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
CL: Pep Guardiola satisfied after Manchester City beat Real Madrid 2-1*Madrid:* Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated a dramatic Manchester City comeback on Wednesday as they stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals. Madrid looked on course to edge a cagey contest after Isco's smart finish early in the second half, but De Bruyne teed up Gabriel...
Recent related news from verified sources

Man City boss Pep Guardiola explains decision to leave out Sergio Aguero vs Real Madrid

Man City boss Pep Guardiola explains decision to leave out Sergio Aguero vs Real MadridManchester City boss Pep Guardiola started Gabriel Jesus ahead of Sergio Aguero in their Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid
Daily Star

Pep Guardiola not concerned by rumours linking Raheem Sterling with Real Madrid

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has shrugged off questions surrounding Raheem Sterling’s commitment to the club.
Belfast Telegraph

