UFC Fight Night 169: Deiveson Figueiredo misses weight ahead of flyweight title fight with Joseph Benavidez

CBS Sports Friday, 28 February 2020
Figueiredo failed to make weight for the biggest fight of his life
News video: UFC Flyweight Fighter Joseph Benavides

UFC Flyweight Fighter Joseph Benavides 02:22

 Kelly and Ryan talk to Joseph Benavides about his upcoming fight with Deiveson Figueiredo.

UFC Fight Night viewers guide: Is it finally Joseph Benavidez's time?

Joseph Benavidez will be trying once again for a UFC belt when he takes on Deveison Figueiredo for the vacant men's flyweight title on Saturday.
ESPN

Figueiredo misses weight, can't win UFC title

The UFC was set to usher in a new era of its flyweight division in Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event. Now, only one of the participants is even eligible to...
ESPN


OperatorWillie

Willie UFC Fight Night 169: Deiveson Figueiredo misses weight ahead of flyweight title fight with Joseph Benavidez… https://t.co/BqjnRLT1rR 11 minutes ago

NatalieZamudio_

Natalie Zamudio RT @LynchOnSports: My quick thoughts on Deiveson Figueiredo missing weight (127.5lbs) for his vacant flyweight title fight tomorrow night a… 19 minutes ago

Boxing_NewsNow

Boxing News Now UFC Fight Night 169 Weigh-In Results And Video: Deiveson Figueiredo Misses Weight For Title... - Mixed Martial Arts… https://t.co/uIK6Z9B2LE 31 minutes ago

ThingsCombat

ALL THINGS COMBAT Deiveson Figueiredo misses weight for the flyweight title fight tomorrow night at #UFCNorfolk. Only Benavidez is el… https://t.co/AOZEMFgEP2 39 minutes ago

mmainsightcom

MMA Insight UFC Fight Night 169 Weigh-In Results And Video: Deiveson Figueiredo Misses Weight For Title Fight https://t.co/T6biOINkqn 45 minutes ago

DebCarson

Deb Carson #Breaking: Deiveson Figueiredo missed weight for Saturday's #UFC Fight Night flyweight (125-lb limit) fight against… https://t.co/1nfANegzZe 1 hour ago

LynchOnSports

James Lynch My quick thoughts on Deiveson Figueiredo missing weight (127.5lbs) for his vacant flyweight title fight tomorrow ni… https://t.co/pv5Wpn5P7Y 2 hours ago

Fightful

Fightful Wrestling, MMA, Boxing RT @FightfulMMA: UFC Fight Night Norfolk Weigh-In Results, Deiveson Figueiredo & Grant Dawson Miss Weight https://t.co/4i1XUdh1Vr 2 hours ago

