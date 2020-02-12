Global  

Heather Watson wins Mexican Open for fourth WTA Tour career title

BBC Sport Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Britain's Heather Watson wins the Mexican Open by beating Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 6-1.
