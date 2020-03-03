Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus outbreak | No threat to Euro 2020: UEFA

Coronavirus outbreak | No threat to Euro 2020: UEFA

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said Tuesday he was confident European football's governing body could deal with any worst-case scenario in relation to the upcoming Euro 2020 as the continent battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 has been detected in 76 countries worldwide, killing over 3,000 people with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Uefa President confident despite coronavirus threat ahead of Euro 2020

Uefa President confident despite coronavirus threat ahead of Euro 2020 00:31

 UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is ''confident" the European football governing body will deal with the new coronavirus outbreak ahead of Euro 2020.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy in virus quarantine, WHO warns on pandemic [Video]Italy in virus quarantine, WHO warns on pandemic

Italian prime minister extends restrictions across country, as WHO warns threat of coronavirus pandemic "very real".

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:01Published

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UEFA's pending Champions League and Europa League decision that will affect Euro 2020

UEFA's pending Champions League and Europa League decision that will affect Euro 2020The coronavirus outbreak is showing no signs of stopping and UEFA are set to take drastic action which will come into effect immediately
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORTBelfast TelegraphDaily Star

Euro 2020: Uefa to meet to discuss postponing tournament over coronavirus outbreak

Uefa will hold a meeting of all 55 football federations in Europe to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on all domestic and European competitions, including...
Independent Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNews24Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.