Cristiano Ronaldo's 65-year-old mom Dolores 'stable and recovering' after stroke

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Portugal's football star Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday provided a health update on his mother and said that she is now in a stable condition. "Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in the hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and...
