Coronavirus: Football manager Jurgen Klopp's perfect response
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Liverpool's football manager Jurgen Klopp's perfect response to a coronavirus question asked during a press conference has gone viral.Following the team's FA Cup defeat by Chelsea, a reporter asked Klopp if he was worried as a team...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp launches a tirade after being asked whether he is worried about the latest coronavirus outbreak. The current Premier League leaders could see matches rescheduled if the disease becomes an epidemic in the UK. Football matches in Italy and Switzerland have already been...
“I prefer that when players speak about us they are positive, rather than saying ‘that’s the last club I would ever go to,” Klopp told Sky Sports... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star •Football FanCast