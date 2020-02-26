Global  

Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas guide West Indies to win over Sri Lanka

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Oshane Thomas took five wickets for 28 runs with his rapacious fast bowling as West Indies inflicted Sri Lanka's sixth straight defeat in Twenty20 internationals on Wednesday. Lendl Simmons hit an unbeaten 67 as West Indies, who chose to bat, made 196-4 to set up the 25-run win in the opening match of the two-game series. Still...
CNN_TT

CNNTT RT @Newsday_TT: Oshane Thomas and Lendl Simmons delivered fantastic performances to guide West Indies to a 25-run win over Sri Lanka in the… 5 hours ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar Oshane Thomas' five-wicket haul steered #WestIndies to a 25-run win over #SriLanka in the first T20I in Pallekele.… https://t.co/R1hEbAvdZk 7 hours ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @tttliveonline: Opener Lendl Simmons and pacer Oshane Thomas starred for the Windies as they took out Sri Lanka by 25 runs to take a 1-0… 7 hours ago

tttliveonline

TTT Live Online Opener Lendl Simmons and pacer Oshane Thomas starred for the Windies as they took out Sri Lanka by 25 runs to take… https://t.co/VPgSAgtlvN 7 hours ago

Newsday_TT

T&T Newsday Oshane Thomas and Lendl Simmons delivered fantastic performances to guide West Indies to a 25-run win over Sri Lank… https://t.co/zqXD8I2s7m 8 hours ago

UmarAzmi20

Umar Azmi RT @Tafri_Rocket: West Indies Won By 25 Runs. Oshane Thomas (28/5), Lendl Simmons (67) And Andre Russell (35 & 31/2) Stars As West Indies… 10 hours ago

Tafri_Rocket

TafriRocketSports West Indies Won By 25 Runs. Oshane Thomas (28/5), Lendl Simmons (67) And Andre Russell (35 & 31/2) Stars As West… https://t.co/vPc0zrxlTJ 10 hours ago

103FMTrinidad

103FM Trinidad Lendl Simmons scored another T20i half-century, before Oshane Thomas’ 5-wicket haul helped West Indies to a 25-win… https://t.co/8Bsj7simZs 10 hours ago

