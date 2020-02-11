Global  

Powell powers Raptors to playoff berth with career high in win over Warriors

CBC.ca Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Stephen Curry scored 23 points for Golden State in his anticipated return after missing more than four months with a broken left hand, but the Toronto Raptors beat the Warriors 121-113 Thursday night to clinch a playoff spot.
