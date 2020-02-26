Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: Mitchell Starc leaves tour to watch wife Alyssa Healy

BBC Sport Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Bowler Mitchell Starc is given permission to leave Australia's tour of South Africa to watch his wife Alyssa Healy play in Sunday's T20 World Cup final.
News video: Womens T20 World Cup: Preview: India face England in semis | OneIndia News

Womens T20 World Cup: Preview: India face England in semis | OneIndia News 03:23

 India will face England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on March 5. India finished Group A unbeaten, while England placed second in Group B after losing their opener to South Africa.

England women through to semi-finals after win against West Indies in T20 World Cup [Video]England women through to semi-finals after win against West Indies in T20 World Cup

England are into the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup after beating West Indies by 46 runs in Sydney on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand [Video]Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand

Captain Heather Knight speaks after England claimed their first win of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 98-run win over Thailand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Mitchell Starc leaves SA tour early to attend wife Alyssa Healy’s women’s T20 World Cup final

Wicketkeeper-batter Healy will be a part of Australia’s team which will take on an in-form Indian side at the MCG on Sunday
Hindu

Sport24.co.za | Starc to leave SA tour to watch wife in T20 final

Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was released from Australia's tour of South Africa Friday to watch his wife Alyssa Healy in the women's Twenty20 World Cup final.
News24

ImBhaumil

Bhaumil Patel ™👓 RT @ESPNcricinfo: Couple goals ✔️ Mitchell Starc to miss ODI and be there for Alyssa Healy's #T20WorldCup final https://t.co/KUXYFhDSfA #… 33 seconds ago

SaiRamanaKailas

Sai Ramana Kailas RT @sportstarweb: Mitchell Starc was released from Australia's tour of South Africa so that he can return home to watch his wife Alyssa Hea… 2 minutes ago

VIRATxFAN_

FAN RT @mufaddal_vohra: Mitchell Starc all set to miss the 3rd ODI against South Africa tomorrow to support Australia and his wife Alyssa Healy… 14 minutes ago

VinoMariyan

Mariyan [email protected] RT @Cricketracker: Mitchell Starc will be travelling to Australia to watch women's T20 World Cup final. Read more: https://t.co/tmb6IPNsqu… 27 minutes ago

