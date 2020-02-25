Global  

Tennis world weighs in on coronavirus cancellation of BNP Paribas Open: 'Feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
From local legends like Rosie Casals to stars like Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff, tennis world speaks up about the cancellation of Indian Wells.
Here's How the Coronavirus Could Impact Sports-Related Revenues [Video]Here's How the Coronavirus Could Impact Sports-Related Revenues

BNP Paribas Open, a California tennis tournament owned by CTO and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, is the first American sports event postponed. A senior sports executive weighs in on the long-term..

South Korea Table Tennis Championships Delayed Due To Coronavirus [Video]South Korea Table Tennis Championships Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Next month’s table tennis world championships in South Korea have been postponed. The contest has been pushed back until June over health concerns as the nation grapples with the coronavirus. The..

Coronavirus: BNP Paribas Open cancellation puts $400 million in tourism business on the line

The cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open could have big ramifications for the tourism industry in Palm Springs and California's Coachella Valley.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: Indian Wells tennis tournament called off as outbreak starts to affect US sports

BNP Paribas Open was due to feature Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Kim Clijsters but a decision was taken on the eve of the tournament to postpone it
Independent Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReutersUSATODAY.comTMZ.comThe Sport ReviewSeattle TimesSeattlePI.com

