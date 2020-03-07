Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus | English Premier League schedule in doubt after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta contracted

Coronavirus | English Premier League schedule in doubt after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta contracted

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Premier League could be forced into lockdown after Arsenal's match at Brighton was postponed when Gunners manager Mikel Arteta contracted the coronavirus on Thursday. Arsenal's training ground has been closed and their players and staff have gone into self-isolation following Arteta's shock positive test. Less than an hour...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus 00:38

 Arsenal have announced their head coach Mikel Arteta has contracted the coronavirus. The whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arteta has coronavirus: Reaction [Video]Arteta has coronavirus: Reaction

Sky Sports News’ Geraint Hughes discusses the possible implications on the Premier League and EFL of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta testing positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:54Published

Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title [Video]Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title

Liverpool fans say their side deserve the Premier League title even if the coronavirus throws a wrench in the rest of the season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Premier League suspended? Coronavirus latest as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive

Premier League suspended? Coronavirus latest as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positivePremier League fixtures are at risk again after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus
Daily Star

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives Premier League debut to Pablo Mari as Eddie Nketiah starts over Alexandre Lacazette again

Mikel Arteta has handed a Premier League debut to Arsenal new boy Pablo Mari for the Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday. The Gunners signed the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFootball.londonBBC Local NewsDaily Star

Tweets about this

KSumentra

Ketut Sumentra RT @IamDeBrainz: Coronavirus in English Premier League. Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Collum Hudson Odoi both tested posi… 27 seconds ago

sujal10official

Sujal Swain RT @RobHarris: The English Premier League stands alone tonight as the only major competition in world sport yet to make any public statemen… 1 minute ago

HeleneFernand16

Pink ghost RT @WarsontheBrink: BREAKING: ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE: @Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta and @ChelseaFC’s Player Hudson Odoi have tested positi… 2 minutes ago

Fbukhaari

Farah bukhaari RT @HarunMaruf: BREAKING: English Premier League club, Arsenal has confirmed that manager Mikel Arteta tested positive to #Coronavirus - st… 4 minutes ago

WarsontheBrink

🚨Wars on the Brink 🅙 (current focus coronavirus) BREAKING: ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE: @Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta and @ChelseaFC’s Player Hudson Odoi have tested positive for #Coronavirus 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.