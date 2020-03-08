Global  

Coronavirus scare | IND vs SA: Next two ODI matches in empty stadiums

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The first ODI between India and South Africa was on Thursday abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain here. It was the second match in less than six months to be abandoned at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium because of inclement weather. Incidentally, that match was also an...
