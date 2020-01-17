Florida state senate proclaims FSU champions
Saturday, 14 March 2020 (
13 hours ago)
The Florida state senate passed a resolution proclaiming the No. 4 Seminoles men's baskeball team, who went 26-5 and won their first ACC regular-season title in school history, "champions by default."
