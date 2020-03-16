Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Dolphins sign former Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones to record-setting contract, per report

Dolphins sign former Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones to record-setting contract, per report

CBS Sports Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Byron Jones is heading to South Beach
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Miami Dolphins make former Dallas Cowboys standout Byron Jones NFL's highest-paid CB

The Dallas Cowboys will have to find a way to replace their top cornerback after the Miami Dolphins swooped in with a hefty offer.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

vcsjoecurley

Joe Curley Miami Dolphins make former Dallas Cowboys standout Byron Jones NFL's highest-paid CB https://t.co/XnYD4ZQ6Bm 9 minutes ago

I20Eric

Eric Taylor #Cowboys lose record setting cornerback. Report: The former Cowboys cornerback gets a record-setting deal with Mia… https://t.co/Bb9sD5LkNn 11 minutes ago

TheBRSports1

Ben Rosen RT @usatodaysports: Miami Dolphins make former Dallas Cowboys standout Byron Jones NFL's highest-paid cornerback, with a five-year, $82.5 m… 14 minutes ago

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports Miami Dolphins make former Dallas Cowboys standout Byron Jones NFL's highest-paid cornerback, with a five-year, $82… https://t.co/e7Wr2FzrAS 14 minutes ago

Domer73

Richard Barale RT @1053thefan: BREAKING: Dolphins Sign Former Cowboys Free Agent CB Byron Jones https://t.co/8dMsjtDnJR 16 minutes ago

Bigmoe16574013

Bigmoe Miami Dolphins make former Dallas Cowboys standout Byron Jones NFL's highest-paid CB https://t.co/L7oEYeoIFC via @usatoday 18 minutes ago

OrangeMan3142

Johny The Greek RT @MTMVSports: #Breaking: Huge news from the #Dolphins ! They sign former #Cowboys CB Byron Jones. Are the Dolphins making the right moves… 21 minutes ago

Phinscom

Phins.com Dolphins sign former Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones to record-setting contract, per report https://t.co/yQPpgdPTGW… https://t.co/b3SAO09Vje 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.