SC notice to Kamal Nath govt over floor test

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () The Supreme Court issued a 24-hour notice to the Kamal Nath govt on a petition filed by ex-CM Shivraj Chouhan seeking floor test immediately. 16 Congress MLAs, who have tendered their resignation, also moved an application seeking to be a party to the petition and told the court that they are in no way under any pressure as claimed by the Kamal Nath govt.
s the Kamal Nath-led govt in Madhya Pradesh hangs on a wafer thin majority after the resignations of 22 MLAs, the opposition BJP has been demanding a floor test. Governor Lalji Tandon will open the budget session today and has asked for a floor test to be conducted immediately after his speech...
THE APEX COURT HAS ISSUED A NOTICE TO THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT ON PLEA OF EX-CM SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN SEEKING IMMEDIATE FLOOR TEST IN ASSEMBLY. THE SUPREME COURT HAS DEFERRED HEARING TILL TOMORROW ON..