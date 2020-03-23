Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Canada will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics 2020

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Canada has decided that they will not send their athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced on Sunday night it will not send teams to Tokyo unless the Games, which are scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, are postponed...
