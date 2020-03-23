Global  

Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is AP women's player of the year

FOX Sports Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is AP women's player of the yearOregon star guard Sabrina Ionescu is The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year
News video: Ionescu unanimously voted AP women's player of the year

Ionescu unanimously voted AP women's player of the year

 Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu received all 30 votes from the national media panel, becoming only the second player ever to be the AP's unanimous selection.

