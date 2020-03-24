76ers, Devils workers face pay cuts, sources say

Global  

ESPN Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The NBA's 76ers and NHL's Devils, teams owned by billionaire Josh Harris, have notified non-contracted employees that they face pay cuts starting as soon as next month, sources say.
