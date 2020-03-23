Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Live: PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown across India from midnight

Live: PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown across India from midnight

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have topped 17,000 across the globe, according to an AFP tally. The count of coronavirus cases in India have crossed 500, including 9 deaths. Complete lockdowns have been announced in almost every state in the country. PM Modi will address the nation for the second time in two weeks. Stay with TOI for the latest developments
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: India's 1.3 billion population put under nationwide lockdown

India's 1.3 billion population put under nationwide lockdown 03:14

 India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday (March 24) a total lockdown starting at midnight. This video captured on Sunday (March 22) shows deserted streets in Rajkot, Gujarat, India.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.