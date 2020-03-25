Global  

Amir Khan offers four-storey building to NHS amid coronavirus pandemic

Daily Star Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Amir Khan offers four-storey building to NHS amid coronavirus pandemicBoxing star Amir Khan has shown his generous side as he donates a building he owns to the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic
Tweets about this

song_title

Flourish gratitude RT @DailyMailUK: Amir Khan offers to donate a 60,000 square foot, four storey building to help with bed shortages amid coronavirus pandemic… 6 minutes ago

leroymorrad

Leroy Morrad RT @ProBoxingFans: 👏 KHAN OFFERS BUILDING TO NHS 🥊 @amirkingkhan has offered his 60,000 square foot, four storey building to the @NHSuk to… 51 minutes ago

ProBoxingFans

ProBoxingFans 👏 KHAN OFFERS BUILDING TO NHS 🥊 @amirkingkhan has offered his 60,000 square foot, four storey building to the… https://t.co/qEQB7ZRPsD 55 minutes ago

Juliakirbs

Julia Kirby 'I'm prepared to give my building to the NHS': Amir Khan offers to donate a 60,000 square foot, four storey buildin… https://t.co/dQaKT2Uv6C 55 minutes ago

IAMBobby1982

Bobby Patel Great gesture. Hats off to you ⁦@amirkingkhan#NHS #coronavirus #COVID2019 https://t.co/692WMBUvA1 2 hours ago

