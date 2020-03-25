Covid 19 coronavirus: Roger Federer, Conor McGregor, Cristiano Ronaldo make enormous coronavirus donations
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Roger Federer has donated $1.7 million (NZD) to vulnerable families in his home nation of Switzerland as athletes continue to stand up in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.The Swiss share a border with a virus hotspot in...
Tennis great Roger Federer and his wife Mirka are donating one million Swiss Francs to help families affected by the novel coronavirus in Switzerland. "We must help families in need quickly and unbureaucratically," Federer in a statement. "Mirka and I have donated to a newly established emergency...
