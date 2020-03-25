Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Roger Federer, Conor McGregor, Cristiano Ronaldo make enormous coronavirus donations

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Roger Federer, Conor McGregor, Cristiano Ronaldo make enormous coronavirus donationsRoger Federer has donated $1.7 million (NZD) to vulnerable families in his home nation of Switzerland as athletes continue to stand up in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.The Swiss share a border with a virus hotspot in...
News video: Federer To Donate One Million Francs To Vulnerable Families

Federer To Donate One Million Francs To Vulnerable Families 00:42

 Tennis great Roger Federer and his wife Mirka are donating one million Swiss Francs to help families affected by the novel coronavirus in Switzerland. "We must help families in need quickly and unbureaucratically," Federer in a statement. "Mirka and I have donated to a newly established emergency...

