UFC champion Jon Jones arrested for negligent use of a firearm and for driving whilst intoxicated Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning by Albuquerque police for an aggravated DWI charge (drinking while intoxicated) and for negligent use of a firearm. Arrest records obtained by MMA Fighting show officers picked Jones up at around 1am, although he has since been released. As well as […] 👓 View full article

