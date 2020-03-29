Global  

Coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus teammates take four-month pay cut to help club balance books

talkSPORT Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to waive four months’ wages in order to ensure Juventus can pay their staff amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Serie A side have revealed that Ronaldo’s teammates, as well as boss Maurizio Sarri, have also agreed to take a wage reduction for March, April, May and June. The agreement is understood […]
