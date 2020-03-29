Coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus teammates take four-month pay cut to help club balance books Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to waive four months’ wages in order to ensure Juventus can pay their staff amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Serie A side have revealed that Ronaldo’s teammates, as well as boss Maurizio Sarri, have also agreed to take a wage reduction for March, April, May and June. The agreement is understood […] 👓 View full article

