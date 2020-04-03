Man United midfielder Paul Pogba eyes move to Real Madrid – report

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Paul Pogba would prefer a move to Real Madrid rather than Juventus this summer, according to a report. Website 90Min are reporting that the Manchester United midfielder is still keen to link up with France legend and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane at The Bernabeu. The same article states that Pogba’s priority is to move […]



