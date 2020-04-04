WWE WrestleMania over the years: Facts and records that you must know! Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

As WrestleMania 36 kicks off at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 4 and 5, we give you 15 interesting, fun and lesser-known facts and trivia about WWE's flagship pay-per-view.



· The first WrestleMania was held in 1985 in Madison Square Garden.

· The Undertaker was known for his 21-0 Undefeated Streak at... As WrestleMania 36 kicks off at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 4 and 5, we give you 15 interesting, fun and lesser-known facts and trivia about WWE's flagship pay-per-view.· The first WrestleMania was held in 1985 in Madison Square Garden.· The Undertaker was known for his 21-0 Undefeated Streak at 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mid Day WWE WrestleMania Over The Years: Facts And Records That You Must Know! #WWE #Wrestlemania #WWEFacts https://t.co/Wjso5NyAWa 8 hours ago