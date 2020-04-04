Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > WWE WrestleMania over the years: Facts and records that you must know!

WWE WrestleMania over the years: Facts and records that you must know!

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
WWE WrestleMania over the years: Facts and records that you must know!As WrestleMania 36 kicks off at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 4 and 5, we give you 15 interesting, fun and lesser-known facts and trivia about WWE's flagship pay-per-view.

· The first WrestleMania was held in 1985 in Madison Square Garden.
· The Undertaker was known for his 21-0 Undefeated Streak at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mid_day

Mid Day WWE WrestleMania Over The Years: Facts And Records That You Must Know! #WWE #Wrestlemania #WWEFacts https://t.co/Wjso5NyAWa 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.