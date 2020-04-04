‘He was always a coach’: Tim Cahill opens up about Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Tim Cahill has revealed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta displayed the characteristics needed to be a coach even during his playing days at Everton. The Spanish head coach is currently getting used to life in the hot-seat at Arsenal after having been brought in as Unai Emery’s permanent successor at The Emirates at the end […]



