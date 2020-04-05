WrestleMania 36: Undertaker, 55, defeats AJ Styles in ‘all-time great’ match to steal the show Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

WrestleMania 36 was widely criticised for going ahead during a time where the Covid-19 virus has forced most of the world to come to a halt. However, night one of WrestleMania 36 – WWE’s first ever two-night iteration of the event – was a roaring success. At the pinnacle of the triumph was the main […] 👓 View full article

