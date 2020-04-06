Global  

Golf: British Open canceled, Masters to November in major rescheduling

New Zealand Herald Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Golf: British Open canceled, Masters to November in major reschedulingThe British Open will not be played this year for the first time since 1945, golf officials announced Monday as they tried to reconfigure a major championship schedule that would end with the Masters being played two weeks before...
British Open canceled, Masters move to November in major rescheduling

The British Open will not be played this year for the first time since 1945, golf officials announced Monday as they tried to reconfigure a major championship...
The U.S. Open, Masters and PGA Championship have been rescheduled, while the British Open has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

It was announced on Monday that three of the major golf tournaments have been rescheduled, while The R&A announced the cancellation of the British Open.
