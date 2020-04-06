Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Premier League and sports news LIVE: US indictment reveals FIFA bribes from Qatar and Russia, Liverpool reverse furlough decision, Pep Guardiola’s mum dies after contracting coronavirus

Premier League and sports news LIVE: US indictment reveals FIFA bribes from Qatar and Russia, Liverpool reverse furlough decision, Pep Guardiola’s mum dies after contracting coronavirus

talkSPORT Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
We will bring you all the latest sports news and updates on how the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the sporting calendar.. Headlines: Manchester City announce Pep Guardiola’s mother, Dolors, has died after contracting coronavirus Tyson Fury EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder win was so ‘easy’, maybe costume excuse was genuine Tyson Fury EXCLUSIVE: ‘Gypsy King’ surprised […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Pep Guardiola's mother dies from coronavirus

Pep Guardiola's mother dies from coronavirus 00:56

 Manchester City have confirmed that the mother of the club's manager Pep Guardiola has died at the age of 82 from coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Premier League and sports news LIVE: US indictment reveals FIFA bribes from Qatar and Russia, Liverpool https://t.co/Lg7M4Ou8tU 4 hours ago

femdombaby2

pegging b RT @SkySprrtsNews: BREAKING: Liverpool will not be awarded the Premier League. Premier League Clubs have agreed this season should be decla… 4 hours ago

FairwayWedge

Fairway Wedge Sky Sports News is legitimately showing highlights of Energetik BGU vs Minsk in the Belarusian Premier League. Forg… https://t.co/r9FBVPmAFC 4 hours ago

AO_Sports

AhramOnlineSports Premier League clubs face backlash as FIFA urges action https://t.co/HJm0f2aqi7 5 hours ago

Oddschanger

Oddschanger We have put our necks on the line with some of these players but here is our Premier League team of the season so f… https://t.co/0YecqaWMn6 6 hours ago

BigDimeBetting

🏐Big Dime Sports🏀 Big Dime Betting #SportsNews ticker reporting #BreakingNews on #sports related #news stories and #events. RT… https://t.co/QZ5NoQtLom 6 hours ago

AO_Sports

AhramOnlineSports Premier League clubs face backlash as FIFA urges action https://t.co/HJm0f2aqi7 7 hours ago

thenewsedgenow

The News Edge Premier League and sports news LIVE: Liverpool reverse furlough choice, Pep Guardiola's mum passes away after c… https://t.co/kHB53hGPfa 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.