Premier League and sports news LIVE: US indictment reveals FIFA bribes from Qatar and Russia, Liverpool reverse furlough decision, Pep Guardiola’s mum dies after contracting coronavirus

We will bring you all the latest sports news and updates on how the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the sporting calendar.. Headlines: Manchester City announce Pep Guardiola’s mother, Dolors, has died after contracting coronavirus Tyson Fury EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder win was so ‘easy’, maybe costume excuse was genuine Tyson Fury EXCLUSIVE: ‘Gypsy King’ surprised […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this SportsAlert New post: Premier League and sports news LIVE: US indictment reveals FIFA bribes from Qatar and Russia, Liverpool https://t.co/Lg7M4Ou8tU 4 hours ago pegging b RT @SkySprrtsNews: BREAKING: Liverpool will not be awarded the Premier League. Premier League Clubs have agreed this season should be decla… 4 hours ago Fairway Wedge Sky Sports News is legitimately showing highlights of Energetik BGU vs Minsk in the Belarusian Premier League. Forg… https://t.co/r9FBVPmAFC 4 hours ago AhramOnlineSports Premier League clubs face backlash as FIFA urges action https://t.co/HJm0f2aqi7 5 hours ago Oddschanger We have put our necks on the line with some of these players but here is our Premier League team of the season so f… https://t.co/0YecqaWMn6 6 hours ago 🏐Big Dime Sports🏀 Big Dime Betting #SportsNews ticker reporting #BreakingNews on #sports related #news stories and #events. RT… https://t.co/QZ5NoQtLom 6 hours ago AhramOnlineSports Premier League clubs face backlash as FIFA urges action https://t.co/HJm0f2aqi7 7 hours ago The News Edge Premier League and sports news LIVE: Liverpool reverse furlough choice, Pep Guardiola's mum passes away after c… https://t.co/kHB53hGPfa 8 hours ago