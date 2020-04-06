Premier League and sports news LIVE: US indictment reveals FIFA bribes from Qatar and Russia, Liverpool reverse furlough decision, Pep Guardiola’s mum dies after contracting coronavirus
Monday, 6 April 2020 () We will bring you all the latest sports news and updates on how the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the sporting calendar.. Headlines: Manchester City announce Pep Guardiola’s mother, Dolors, has died after contracting coronavirus Tyson Fury EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder win was so ‘easy’, maybe costume excuse was genuine Tyson Fury EXCLUSIVE: ‘Gypsy King’ surprised […]