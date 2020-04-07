FA chairman Greg Clarke warns entire leagues could be lost to coronavirus crisis and urges everyone in football to ‘share the pain’
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () FA chief Greg Clarke has issued a passionate plea asking everyone involved in football to help save the English game from potential financial disaster during the coronavirus crisis. Football is currently suspended due to the pandemic, with no return date in sight, and there are fears the current season could be cancelled. Clarke warns that […]
The highest-paid staff at the Football Association are to take wage cuts of up to 30% as the organisation tries to manage the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It means national team manager Gareth Southgate could sacrifice £225,000 over the next three months under the plan.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Ricky Hart RT @danroan: “We may not be able to finish the season as football is not our priority - human life is”, admits
FA chairman Greg Clarke.
H… 3 minutes ago
Marc Iles If you wanted an indication of how precariously football is currently balancing... FA chairman Greg Clarke has laid… https://t.co/JUP89QKlTV 7 minutes ago