Nick Wright: Brady & Belichick disagree on what Brady's next seasons will look like

FOX Sports Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Nick Wright: Brady & Belichick disagree on what Brady's next seasons will look likeNick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini to further dive in to former New England Patriot Tom Brady's radio interview with Howard Stern, in which he said he doesn't fault Bill Belichick for moving on from him. Nick explains why this is just another example of Brady being the 'consummate professional' but believes that deep down Brady and Belichick did not see eye to eye on what Brady would be capable of for the next few seasons.
