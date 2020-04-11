Global  

Cristiano Ronaldo rents new villa

Mid-Day Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly rented an ocean view villa in Canical island of Madeira for his partner Georgina Rodriguez and four kids Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, nine, twins Eva and Mateo, two, and Alana Martina, two. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the Juventus striker, 35, has agreed to pay...
