NFL: Rob Gronkowski to have reunion with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

New Zealand Herald Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
NFL: Rob Gronkowski to have reunion with Tom Brady in Tampa BayFour-time All Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has agreed to a reunion with Tom Brady.The agent for the retired New England star confirmed Tuesday that pending completion of a physical Gronkowski has agreed to play for the Tampa Bay...
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski attempting second act in Tampa.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski attempting second act in Tampa. 00:56

 Gronkowski poised to reunite with Brady in Tampa as city's mayor reveals Brady ejected from public park

