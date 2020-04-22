Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury backed to pass Oleksandr Usyk test by Tony Bellew

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury backed to pass Oleksandr Usyk test by Tony Bellew

Daily Star Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury backed to pass Oleksandr Usyk test by Tony BellewOleksandr Usyk is threatening to take over the heavyweight division, but Tony Bellew doesn't think he has the size to trouble current champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jack_Vinden

Jack Vinden RT @SdotReeve: This is Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, feel old yet? 11 minutes ago

pundit_boxing

Boxing Greats https://t.co/vCyN2RhGvc Mr Haye there is no way AJ can beat Fury in fact there more chance you coming out of retire… https://t.co/SaPCcZU7PC 19 minutes ago

Edemlfc_

Eddie 🦖 RT @MailSport: 'I'm looking at Tyson Fury like I'm going to walk through him as well' Anthony Joshua vows to defeat the Gypsy King in Batt… 19 minutes ago

SdotReeve

SPENCER This is Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, feel old yet? https://t.co/kxP3lz6q6n 45 minutes ago

travisjayent

Travis Jay #FunnyPettyCool RT @undefeated_pod: Ep 43 - What can my money really do? OUT NOW #Youtube & #Spotify - Rappers charity boxing - Sky Sports showing too muc… 47 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Tony Bellew makes Oleksandr Usyk verdict on possible Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fights https://t.co/UtFvIBr9C4 https://t.co/0ySGcSiUit 49 minutes ago

xotnews_

Xotnews Only Anthony Joshua Can Defeat Tyson Fury | David Haye https://t.co/nOmw6UFoiS https://t.co/beL8U6pipv 53 minutes ago

jaynoV6

J Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is looking a good one https://t.co/pPLIiFIlk6 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.