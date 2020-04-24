Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > UFC 249 to be held May 9 in Florida with no fans

UFC 249 to be held May 9 in Florida with no fans

ESPN Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
An interim lightweight championship fight between Tony Ferguson (25-3) and Justin Gaethje (21-2) will headline UFC 249, which will take place in Jacksonville, Florida without fans as a pay-per-view event on May 9.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: UFC to Return May 9 in Florida

UFC to Return May 9 in Florida 01:15

 UFC to Return May 9 in Florida The UFC plans to hold three events within an eight-day period in Florida, Dana White told ESPN on Friday. Dana White, via ESPN UFC 249 will take place on May 9, headlined by an interim lightweight championship fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Dana White,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.