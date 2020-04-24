UFC 249 to be held May 9 in Florida with no fans Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

An interim lightweight championship fight between Tony Ferguson (25-3) and Justin Gaethje (21-2) will headline UFC 249, which will take place in Jacksonville, Florida without fans as a pay-per-view event on May 9. 👓 View full article

