'I can't get up without losing my breath': Ex-Habs tough guy Laraque on COVID-19 Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former Montreal Canadiens enforcer Georges Laraque's biggest challenge is trying to breathe clearly as he fights COVID-19 at a Montreal hospital. "The nights are the worst. I have fevers a couple times a night. I have to get up and take pills." 👓 View full article

