Former Chelsea striker Salomon Kalou suspended by Hertha Berlin after being filmed making mockery of coronavirus social distancing measures
Monday, 4 May 2020 () Former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou has been suspended ‘with immediate effect’ by Hertha Berlin after filming himself singing a ‘corona song’ and breaking social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kalou was captured on video interrupting teammate Jordan Torunarigha’s test and shaking hands with other squad members, while also appearing to make light of the […]
Craig Revel Horwood has said Strictly Come Dancing could be “even more spectacular” if the show goes ahead using social-distancing measures. Shows including Love Island, the Great British Bake Off and Britain’s Got Talent have been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the judge has said...