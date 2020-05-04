Former Chelsea striker Salomon Kalou suspended by Hertha Berlin after being filmed making mockery of coronavirus social distancing measures

Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou has been suspended ‘with immediate effect’ by Hertha Berlin after filming himself singing a ‘corona song’ and breaking social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kalou was captured on video interrupting teammate Jordan Torunarigha’s test and shaking hands with other squad members, while also appearing to make light of the […] 👓 View full article

