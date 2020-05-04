Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Former Chelsea striker Salomon Kalou suspended by Hertha Berlin after being filmed making mockery of coronavirus social distancing measures

Former Chelsea striker Salomon Kalou suspended by Hertha Berlin after being filmed making mockery of coronavirus social distancing measures

talkSPORT Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou has been suspended ‘with immediate effect’ by Hertha Berlin after filming himself singing a ‘corona song’ and breaking social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kalou was captured on video interrupting teammate Jordan Torunarigha’s test and shaking hands with other squad members, while also appearing to make light of the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Craig Revel Horwood: Socially-distanced Strictly could be even more spectacular

Craig Revel Horwood: Socially-distanced Strictly could be even more spectacular 01:17

 Craig Revel Horwood has said Strictly Come Dancing could be “even more spectacular” if the show goes ahead using social-distancing measures. Shows including Love Island, the Great British Bake Off and Britain’s Got Talent have been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the judge has said...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy leads Europe in easing coronavirus lockdown measures [Video]

Italy leads Europe in easing coronavirus lockdown measures

As restrictions lifted, social distancing measures enforced as masks preferred as way to try and limit more outbreaks.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
Plastic Dividers at Thai Restaurant Are One Social Distancing Measure After Pandemic Restrictions [Video]

Plastic Dividers at Thai Restaurant Are One Social Distancing Measure After Pandemic Restrictions

A restaurant in Thailand has reopened after the loosening of some coronavirus restrictions and is making use of plastic dividers to maintain social distancing. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Salomon Kalou suspended by Hertha Berlin after breaking social distancing rules

Former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou has been suspended by Hertha Berlin after shaking hands with team-mates and appearing to make light of the coronavirus...
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus: Kalou suspended by Hertha for flouting safety rules in social media video

Former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou is suspended by Hertha Berlin after filming himself flouting social distancing rules on his return to training.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Former Chelsea striker Salomon Kalou is seen making a mockery of coronavirus hygiene rules - Daily Mail https://t.co/Kk4jIYut1b 1 hour ago

londonn60929305

london news RT @standardsport: Former Chelsea striker Salomon Kalou suspended by Hertha Berlin for video breaking social distancing rules https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

KGyeke

kofi andoh gyeke RT @footballdaily: 🚨BREAKING🚨 Former Chelsea striker Salomon Kalou has come under fire from the German league after shaking hands with tea… 2 hours ago

standardsport

standardsport Former Chelsea striker Salomon Kalou suspended by Hertha Berlin for video breaking social distancing rules https://t.co/ir60738jHE 2 hours ago

Pablomrv

Pablo Rodriguez RT @BL_LatestNews: BREAKING: Hertha BSC have decided to "suspend Salomon Kalou from training and matches with immediate effect" after the n… 2 hours ago

TINYWEND

Wendy M Croft Kalou is seen making a mockery of coronavirus hygiene rules https://t.co/3QVwFLCLZQ via @MailOnline 3 hours ago

KitHolden

Kit Holden Kalou puts his foot in it as Facebook live comes back to haunt Hertha. https://t.co/VUInjV4Zgz via @MailSport 3 hours ago

Bendapp

Kruppe RT @MailSport: Ex-Chelsea striker Salomon Kalou leads stars ignoring coronavirus hygiene rules and mocking testing...in LIVE video that cou… 3 hours ago