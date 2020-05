Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Spanish football league is all set to resume in June and La Liga's India managing director Jose Antonio Cachaza has revealed that they will resort to maximum testing of players to allay any fears of them contracting COVID-19.



Spain is one of the worst hit countries with around two lakh COVID-19 cases till date.



Most La... The Spanish football league is all set to resume in June and La Liga's India managing director Jose Antonio Cachaza has revealed that they will resort to maximum testing of players to allay any fears of them contracting COVID-19.Spain is one of the worst hit countries with around two lakh COVID-19 cases till date.Most La 👓 View full article