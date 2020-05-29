Newsy Investigation Tracks COVID-19 Outbreaks In NC From Meat Plants
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Watch VideoLast week, the number of positive COVID-19 cases tied to meat processing in North Carolina surpassed 2,000, making up about 9 percent of the state’s total number of cases. That makes meat processing plants nearly as big a problem for North Carolina as nursing homes.
But unlike nursing homes, state health officials...
The US's largest workers' union said Thursday more than 3,000 meatpacking workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
44 workers have died in the pandemic so far. According to Reuters, the announcement..