Union Berlin for hipsters, Borussia Dortmund for England fans… the Bundesliga team to get behind for every type of football supporter

talkSPORT Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Football is finally coming back with the Bundesliga announcing it will return on May 16. The German top-flight will be the first of Europe’s big five leagues to get back under way, after the government eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions and gave it the green light. Games will be played behind closed doors with most teams […]
