Teenage footballer fighting for life after suffering brain aneurysm Sunday, 10 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi, 19, is fighting for his life in Italy after suffering a brain aneurysm following a home workout despite some false reports that he had passed away Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi, 19, is fighting for his life in Italy after suffering a brain aneurysm following a home workout despite some false reports that he had passed away 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources Andrea Rinaldi death: Atalanta midfielder dies from brain aneurysm aged 19 Atalanta footballer Andrea Rinaldi has died aged 19 after suffering a brain aneurysm, the Serie A club have announced.

